ALBANY -- Albany Technical College, a Tree Campus USA member, will plant a tree to recognize the importance of trees that establish and sustain healthy community forests on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. on the grounds south of the Nathaniel Cross Health Care Technology Building.
Lise’ Adams-Mason, environmental horticulture chair at Albany Tech, has selected an Acer rubrum, the red maple tree, also known as swamp, water, or soft maple, to plant on the campus. It is one of the most common and widespread deciduous trees of eastern and central North America. The U.S. Forest Service recognizes it as the most abundant native tree in eastern North America.
The guest speaker for the event is Chuck Norvell, urban forester with the Georgia Forestry Commission.
Additionally, Albany Technical College also celebrates another year of being named a Tree Campus USA. The college has been named to Tree Campus USA since 2008 for its dedication to campus forestry management and environmental stewardship.
A national program launched by the Arbor Day Foundation, Tree Campus USA, helps colleges and universities around the country establish and sustain healthy community forests. Albany Technical College will receive annual Tree Campus USA recognition by meeting five standards. Two-year and four-year accredited colleges and universities that meet these standards receive recognition materials to showcase their dedication to the campus environment.
Albany Technical College met the required five core standards of tree care and community engagement to receive Tree Campus USA status. Those standards are establishing a campus tree advisory committee; evidence of a campus tree-care plan; verification of dedicated annual expenditures on the campus tree-care plan; involvement in an Arbor Day observance; and the institution of a service-learning project aimed at engaging the student body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.