ALBANY – Albany Technical College received formal notification recently of its Practical Nursing program’s accreditation decision granted by the Accreditation Commission for Education In Nursing Board of Commissioners at its meetings in March 2022.
The deliberation and final decision were in part based on peer evaluators who came on-site at Albany Tech as a visiting team. Evaluators observed best practices and fostered the instructors and nursing program development at the college.
“We’ve worked hard to get to this level," Lisa Stephens, dean of Business/Healthcare Technology at Albany Tech, said in a news release. "With this accreditation in the Practical Nursing program here at the college, we offer students the very best education possible in the nursing field. This accreditation body stamp of approval means that we can provide the best in terms of time or resources."
The purpose of the ACEN is to provide specialized accreditation for all levels of nursing education and transition-to-practice programs located in the United States, U.S. territories and internationally. Accreditation is a peer-review, self-regulatory process by which non-governmental associations recognize educational institutions or programs that have been found to meet or exceed standards and criteria for educational quality.
Accreditation also assists in further improving the institutions or programs as related to resources invested, processes followed, and results achieved. The monitoring of certificate, diploma, and degree offerings is tied closely to state examination and licensing rules and the oversight of preparation for work in the profession.
“This is great news for the community as we expand our nursing program over the next year," Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said. "The need for trained and qualified nurse graduates has never been greater. This allows for better results as we move forward and graduate more medical professionals than ever before."
The Practical Nursing program teaches students the skills needed to help patients in nursing homes and other health care facilities. Licensed practical nurses (LPNs) work under the direction of doctors and registered nurses (RNs) and check patients’ vital signs, change dressings, and provide other types of basic patient care. They also help patients bathe and dress when needed.
The Practical Nursing program includes courses in anatomy and physiology, pharmacology and nutrition, among others. Students will be taught how to collect fluid samples, administer IV medications, maintain patient records, and teach families to help care for sick or injured relatives.
Students in the program earn a Practical Nursing diploma and will be prepared to take the National Council Licensure Examination to become an LPN. Graduates qualify for LPN positions in hospitals and long-term care facilities as well as home health agencies.
Following completion of the Practical Nursing program and successfully passing the licensure exam, students can choose to continue their education by enrolling in higher-level nursing or medical programs at Albany Technical College and other institutions.
The Practical Nursing Program is approved by the Georgia Board of Nursing, 237 Coliseum Drive, Macon, Ga. 31217-3858. (Phone: (844) 753-7825)
Effective June 22, “The Practical nursing program at Albany Technical College's main campus located in Albany is a candidate for initial accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.” This candidacy status expires on June 22.
The most recent accreditation decision made by the ACEN Board of Commissioners for the Practical Nursing program is candidacy. View the public information disclosed by the ACEN regarding the program at http://www.acenursing.us/accreditedprograms/programSearch.htm.
