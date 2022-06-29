ALBANY – Albany Technical College will hold a special refresh presentation for its Practical Nursing program Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Nathaniel Cross Health Technology Building, Room 112.
Program refreshes are a way that Albany Tech introduces existing programs to the community with a new perspective and provides fresh energy to the program, imaginably piquing the curiosity of those interested in a new career. Technology and instruction may have changed frequently over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.
"Practical Nursing is a one-year program that teaches students the skills needed to help patients in hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities," Teresa Darity, Albany Tech's practical nursing department chair/instructor, said in a news release. "Licensed practical nurses work under the direction of doctors and registered nurses and perform skills such as assessment, vital sign checks, drawing labs and inserting IVs, as well as passing medications and so much more."
The Practical Nursing program prepares students to sit for the NCLEX-PN exam for licensure as practical nurses. The program prepares graduates to give competent nursing care. This is done through a selected number of academic and occupational courses providing a variety of techniques and materials necessary to assist the student in acquiring the needed knowledge and skills to give competent care. A variety of clinical experiences is planned so that theory and practice are integrated under the guidance of the clinical instructor. Program graduates receive a Practical Nursing diploma and have the qualifications of an entry-level practical nurse.
"We are communicating closely with regional health care providers to better understand their needs," Lisa Stephens, dean of Business and Healthcare Technology at ATC, said. "Recruiting students into health care is not only a local initiative but has become a national issue. Graduating from this program opens doors for students and creates opportunities to make decent wages doing something they love.
"These graduates can start work immediately and conceivably while in school."
Graduates can continue their education and receive an associate of science degree in Nursing at Albany Technical College. Pathway education opportunities are also in place to advance into a four-year program at partner universities.
The Practical Nursing program includes courses in anatomy and physiology, pharmacology and nutrition, among others. Students will be taught how to collect fluid samples, administer IV medications, maintain patient records, and teach families to help care for sick or injured relatives.
Students will earn a Practical Nursing diploma and be prepared to take the National Council Licensure Examination to become an LPN. Graduates qualify for LPN positions in hospitals, long-term care facilities and home health agencies.
Following completion of the Practical Nursing program and successfully passing the licensure exam, students can choose to continue their education by enrolling in higher-level nursing or medical programs at Albany Technical College and other institutions.
For more information about the Practical Nursing program, contact Darity at (229) 430-1025 or tdarity@albanytech.edu.
