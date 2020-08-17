ALBANY – Albany Technical College will begin the 2020 fall semester on Thursday. As the college returns to limited in-person learning, officials at at Albany Tech say the health and safety of students, faculty and staff will remain a top priority.
The college is following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health for institutions of higher education. The college’s re-opening plan is designed to protect students, faculty, staff and administrators from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and slow the spread of the virus.
“This fall, we are committed to ensuring a safe learning environment for everyone," Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said in a news release. "There will be new ways to learn, new health procedures in place, and recommendations students can consider to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This semester will present more options than ever before for students as they decide which learning environments best suit their needs."
Instruction delivery will occur in a flexible mix of in-person, remote and online instruction with all classes delivered 100% online or in a web-enhanced format. In-person instruction will take place for courses with laboratory requirements. In these instances, students will follow lab plan policies and restrictions to mitigate COVID-19.
College officials emphasized that students who are unable to return to campus this fall have options so that they can continue to progress toward their degrees. If a student has missed admissions for Thursday's start date, additional entry points for fall semester are Sept. 10 and Oct. 19.
With the fall 2020 semester beginning on Thursday, any campus-based instruction will end Nov. 24, with the remainder of the semester — including final examinations — being delivered remotely and online when classes resume after Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30. Courses with lab component requirements will conduct limited lab plans for students up to the Thanksgiving break (Nov. 24-27).
With the exception of commercial truck driving and health care students in clinical rotations, all courses will convert to 100% online from Nov. 30-Dec. 14. The last day of class for the fall semester will be Dec. 14 with final exams on Dec. 15.
Campus operation hours will be extended to avoid congestion on campus and facilitate social distancing among faculty, staff and students. This may include adjusting class start times to 7 a.m. and end times to 10:30 p.m. (Monday-Friday). Also, some weekends may be used for instructional time in programs like nursing and commercial truck driving.
It will be required for all faculty, staff, students and visitors of Albany Technical College to wear a protective face mask while inside any building on the main campus and off-site locations where social distancing cannot be effectively practiced.
All faculty, staff, students, visitors and vendors will be subject to pre-screening for COVID-19-related symptoms before entry into any ATC facility. Students must sign a waiver before entering campus that includes required medical certification questions.
The College has identified an area in each building on campus to isolate individuals displaying COVID-19 symptoms who lack transportation to leave the school immediately.
Other campus COVID-19 safety policies:
• Anthony O. Parker Library/Media Center is open Monday-Friday at 50% capacity;
• Child care operations are open and complying with CDC, GDPH, and Technical College System of Georgia guidance;
• All non-instructional business is operating by scheduled appointment.
Social restrictions in place include:
• Gatherings of more than 25 are prohibited;
• Masks are required when entering common areas on campus;
• Classroom/computer labs will be open at 50% occupancy. These areas will follow CDC and GDPH procedures for social distancing and cleaning;
• Public health indicators will continue to be monitored so that aspects of campus procedures can be adjusted as necessary to ensure campus health and safety.
Cleaning and disinfection will take place for frequently touched surfaces (e.g., door handles, sink handles, grab bars, hand railings, bathroom stalls and break room tables) within the college. This will be done at least daily or between usages as much as possible. Use of shared objects (e.g., lab/computer equipment and desks) will be limited or cleaned between uses.
Use of shared objects:
• The sharing of items that are difficult to clean or disinfect will be discouraged;
• Sharing electronic devices, books, pens and other learning aids should be avoided;
• Water fountains located in building hallways cannot be used.
Classroom layout modifications include:
• Seating/desks are spaced at least 6 feet apart when feasible. For large lecture rooms, seats and rows have been taped off to ensure distancing requirements between seats;
• For individuals engaged in experiential learning opportunities (e.g., labs, technical skills training activities) adequate social distancing will be observed;
• Individuals riding in state vehicles will maintain social distancing (e.g., skipping rows) when possible;
• In communal spaces, use will be staggered and restricted to allow everyone to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet apart. These areas will be cleaned and disinfected between uses.
Each off-site location will follow the safety and health guidelines of its assigned school district and/or Georgia Department of Corrections. Adult education off-site locations will follow the safety and health guidelines as employed on ATC’s main campus.
Certain common areas on campus will be roped off and signs will be posted so that students will not congregate in these areas. Computer labs and testing lab stations will be separated by adequate distances and numbers limited by square footage guidelines. Computer lab cleaning practices will be enhanced to keep surfaces clean. Keyboard covers have also been purchased for computer labs.
ATC will use its main web page, social media outlets, and email to keep faculty, staff, students and the community abreast of changes in campus operations. The college will maintain bilateral communication with local and state officials regarding health and safety concerns within the region. Refer to www.albanytech.edu/Campus-Reopening for the complete re-opening plan at Albany Technical College.
