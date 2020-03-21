ALBANY – The health and safety of Albany Technical College’s students, faculty, and staff is always the college's first priority. With that in mind, Albany Tech closed all locations at noon Friday. ATC spring break will begin Monday and end Friday. Albany Technical College will reopen on March 30 at 8 a.m.
The overall risk of COVID-19 to students, faculty and staff at Albany Technical College remains low. Health officials are taking precautionary measures to quickly identify cases of COVID-19, take appropriate public health action to reduce its spread, and protect the general public in identifying potential contacts.
Officials at the college advise the Albany Technical College faculty, staff and students as well as the community to watch for signs and symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and to contact their primary care physician if they experience any symptoms. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center. All should continue to use best practices to diminish chances of becoming infected with the virus.
For accurate and reliable information about COVID-19, visit dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.
For the latest information about Albany Technical College, refer to the Albany Tech website or social media pages.
