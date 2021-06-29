ALBANY – Albany Technical College dental assisting student Keondra Turner won the Bronze medal in the 2021 SkillsUSA National Competition, the college announced in a news release Tuesday.
Two other ATC students were recognized in the top nine of their represented programs: LaDonna Milledge (masonry) and Jasmine Kincheloe (photography).
SkillsUSA Championships feature the best career and technical education students in the nation. The root of the national competition begins locally and continues through the state and national levels. SkillsUSA’s vision is to produce the most highly skilled work force in the world, providing every member the opportunity for career success.
SkillsUSA is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and Labor as a verified talent pipeline and skills-gap solution provider. SkillsUSA has more than 400,000 members made up of hundreds of thousands of students and teachers, inclusive of alumni and lifetime members. Members are organized into chapters in 53 state and territorial associations.
SkillsUSA was founded in 1965 and has served more than 13.8 million members.
