ALBANY — Retired educator and author Angela Jones will talk about her road to success during Albany Technical College’s annual National Educational Literacy celebration Monday at 10 a.m.
Jones’ talk, which kicks off Adult Education Literacy Month at ATC, will be conducted in Artisan Hall’s Room 118.
Jones, a well-known local author and lecturer, will be available to share her road to success and the importance of adult literacy. Jones retired from the Dougherty County School System after a 21-year teaching career. In her retirement, she is an independent contractor for historical research writing projects in southwest Georgia and other areas impacting community knowledge and awareness of civic importance, human/historical contributions and sacrifices, and community resources. She is also an instructor for adult English language learners.
Jones is a member of the Albany Civil Rights Museum, a board member on the Georgia African American Preservation Network for the southwest region of Georgia, a board member on the Thronateeska Heritage Center, and serves as a commissioner on the Historic Preservation Commission. She is a singer with the Albany Civil Rights Museum Freedom Singers and serves as the historian/researcher and spokesperson/storyteller for the group. During her doctoral studies, she received certification in human research.
Jones is a native of Albany by way of Detroit, Michigan. “Underground Railroad Under My Feet” and “Shelter in Place” are her first published books.
