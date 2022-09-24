angela jones.jpg

Retired educator and author Angela Jones will talk about her road to success during Albany Technical College’s annual National Educational Literacy celebration Monday at 10 a.m.

Jones’ talk, which kicks off Adult Education Literacy Month at ATC, will be conducted in Artisan Hall’s Room 118.

