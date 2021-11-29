ALBANY – Albany Technical College will have a special Honor Graduate recognition ceremony Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Meeting Rooms A-D, located at the James H. Gray Civic Center. The space will be large enough to accommodate family and friends at the event safely. Sixty-one students will be acknowledged at the event as special honor graduates for the fall ATC graduation that will take place later in the week at the civic center Thursday at 7 p.m.
“These students have kept a level of distinction in their classwork that warrants recognizing their achievements publicly," Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said in a news release. "We are very proud of our graduates and want to make sure that they get the acknowledgment that they deserve as they enter the work force or move on to new educational pathways."
Bradford Symonette, Mr. ATC 2021 and a Culinary Arts graduation candidate, will offer opening remarks at the ceremony, and Director of Enrollment Kenneth Williams will follow with an invocation. A special song will be performed by O’Brien Arnett, the college's marketing and E-commerce chair. The guest speaker will be Ivey Spears, Albany Tech's dental assisting chair. A description of the awards will then be given by Student Life Coordinator Kimberly Boone, followed by the presentation of certificates by Parker and Barbara Brown, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management.
Graduation candidates among those recognized for fall 2021 include Andria Adams, Jessica Addington, Diamond Bronner, Tyreek Brown, Hunter Bush, Brittany Carnes, Esmeralda Castillo, Dylan Conley, Lakisha Conner, Shelley Culpepper, Darren Davis, Bonnie Dolan, Chase Edmondson, Ariana Epps, Thomas Garren, Tamera Gee, Tawanda Gilbert, Darrius Gipson, Sheree Godfrey, Corrie Guined, Marshall Hale, Bradley Harnum, Amee Herzog, Sean High and LaJuana Jones.
Other honored graduation candidates are Cody Jordan, Jasmine Keen, MaShayla Kendrick, Lavetta King, Kennedy Larkin, Marie Laster, Ashlie Leichty, Maria Loney, Dedra Mack, Mary-Katherine Madrid, Jarmyla Marshall, Shetesky Marshall, Natalie Mudd, Ella Okoro, Thomas Page Jr., Amber Rackley, Suhaylah Rahim, Jada Ringfield, Aqueela Ross, Nicholas Sheridan, Nicholas Shipley, Samanthea Slade, Bradford Symonette, Winter Timpson, Keondra Turner and Monica Turner.
Also among the graduation candidate honorees are Aladino Velez, Brittka Watts, Aalihya Whitener, Demetris Williams, La Quettia Williams, Tora Williams, Hannah Wilson, Kristina Wilson, Maurice Wright and Rufus Wright.
