ALBANY – Albany Technical College graduation commencement celebrating the accomplishments of graduates for spring 2022 will take place Thursday at 7 p.m. at the James H. Gray Civic Center.
Candidates for technical certificates of credit, diplomas, associate's degrees and high school equivalencies will be recognized for their accomplishments. Those unable to attend the ceremony in person may view the program live on Albany Tech’s YouTube Channel and live on Mediacom Channel 19 (ASU TV).
The spring 2022 ATC commencement is scheduled to be rebroadcast Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday on Mediacom Channel 19, ASU TV at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 9 p.m.; and Saturday on 92.7FM ASU Rams Radio at 11 a.m.
Graduates picked up caps and gowns at GradFest in March and had an opportunity to purchase class rings.
“We are excited to announce that ATC has a total graduating class of 646 students with an overall sum of awards totaling 905 for the spring 2022 commencement," Albany Technical College Registrar Kennosha Hawkins said. "This includes technical certificates of credit, diploma and/or associate's degrees."
“Recognizing these students for their achievements is very important," Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker said. "It takes hard work, and they will achieve their goals if they have made it this far. Our graduates will go into the community prepared with the best career education available.”
The keynote speaker for the ceremony is Carvel Lewis, board representative from the Second Congressional District Technical College System of Georgia.
Lewis graduated from Randolph-Clay High School in Cuthbert in 1987. While in high school, he participated in Governor’s Honors in Social Studies, served as one of Georgia’s two representatives to the United States Senate Youth Program, and was the student member of Georgia’s delegation to the Bicentennial Celebration of the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. He also was his class salutatorian, Star Student and SGA President.
After graduation, Lewis attended Hampton University, where he received his bachelor’s degrees in biology and a minor in political science. While an undergrad, he played lacrosse, served as his class president three of his four years, held membership in Beta Kappa Chi and Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Societies, served as president of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. and the Pan Hellenic Council, and was captain of the College Bowl Academic Team.
Upon graduation, Lewis moved to Washington, D.C., and joined the staff of President George Bush, serving as a speechwriter, staff member in the Office of National Service and a member of the White House Advance Team.
After serving on the transition team, he became a political consultant and pollster until 1994, when he joined the faculty and staff of Andrew College in Cuthbert. There he directed federal programs and taught freshmen studies.
After graduating from Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service in Decatur, he returned home to work in the family business, opening Lewis Mortuary II in Georgetown in 2008. Since returning home, he has served his community in various capacities, such as Quitman County Library Board, chairman (2010-present); Georgetown-Quitman County Water and Sewerage Authority Board, vice chairman (2009-2011), chairman (2011-2017); Quitman County Planning and Zoning Board, vice chairman (2008); Quitman County Family Connections Collaborative, secretary (2017-present); Board of Commissioners (2012-present), chairman (2017-present); Quitman County Health Board (2017-present); Southwest Georgia Regional Economic Development Board Representative for Georgetown-Quitman County; Southwest Georgia Council of Governments, chairman (2021-present), 2021 Recipient of ACCG’s Emory Greene Leadership Award.
