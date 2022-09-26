atc logo.png

ALBANY — Albany Technical College will host a kickoff orientation about the new Dual Achievement Program that started this fall at the college. The event will take place in the Kirkland Conference Center on the main campus Wednesday from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

This information session will explain the opportunities for students ages 16 to 21 who have withdrawn from high school but have earned at least 6 of the required 9 credits to obtain a high school diploma. There also will be information concerning the academy’s Career Plus HSE program, for students 21 and over.

