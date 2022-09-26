ALBANY — Albany Technical College will host a kickoff orientation about the new Dual Achievement Program that started this fall at the college. The event will take place in the Kirkland Conference Center on the main campus Wednesday from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
This information session will explain the opportunities for students ages 16 to 21 who have withdrawn from high school but have earned at least 6 of the required 9 credits to obtain a high school diploma. There also will be information concerning the academy’s Career Plus HSE program, for students 21 and over.
“We’re excited to kick off this new program at the Academy of Learning and Performance at Albany Technical College,” Aaron Edmondson, executive director/principal of the academy, said in a news release. “It’s an opportunity for young people to enroll and earn college credentials while they finish their high school diploma. For students who have left the high school environment, we make the transition for training to in-demand careers easy within a safe and positive learning environment.”
The Dual Achievement Program requires no entry fee and no application fee. All students will earn a high school diploma and a college credential when completed. There are more than 100 program career choices to enroll in while pursuing a high school diploma.
The Dual Achievement Program was started earlier this year by Georgia SB-204, offering qualified students an alternative credentialed path to high school graduation. Students who have already earned six of nine high school core credits can simultaneously earn a high school diploma and two technical certificates of credit, a technical diploma, or a college associate’s degree in a specific career pathway.
The Academy of Learning and Performance at Albany Technical College began classes this fall semester on the college’s campus. For more information about Dual Achievement, contact the academy at (229) 430-3519 or www.albanytech.edu/atc-academy.
