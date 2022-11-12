Albany Technical College will have a ribbon-cutting for the new Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling classroom and lab on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the Center for Excellence in Information Technology building on the college’s east campus.
ALBANY — Albany Technical College will have a ribbon-cutting for the new Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling classroom and lab on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the Center for Excellence in Information Technology building on the college’s east campus. The new area features a 2,080-square-foot teaching area with a lab that has 792 square feet divided into three working labs.
Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling is a new degree that started in the fall semester of 2021. The Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling Degree at Albany Technical College is the first of its kind in the state of Georgia under the Technical College System of Georgia’s 22 colleges. The program provides students with the educational coursework to become addiction counselors. It also trains students to provide counseling, career advice, and therapeutic services to substance abusers and their families. Students receive training in drug, alcohol, and crisis intervention and courses in psychology and communication.
This 62-credit-hour degree offers courses covering such topics as addictions, theories and treatments, multicultural issues, biopsychosocial/case management with families, theories of counseling, substance abuse counseling, and crisis intervention.
Program graduates can work in various positions related to human services such as social work, case management and treatment court. Many graduates work for nonprofit organizations, social service agencies, and state and local governments.
“There is an increase in drug and alcohol use in the United States and Southwest Georgia,” Shona Jones-Bennett, program chair/instructor at Albany Tech, said. “This training facility at Albany Technical College offers individuals in our community a chance to train and be placed in positions that can save lives by providing counseling and assist in crisis intervention that is so badly needed right now.”
Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors provide treatment and advise people who suffer from alcoholism, drug addiction, or other cognitive or behavioral problems. Substance abuse counselors work in various settings, such as mental health centers, community health centers and prisons.
Employment of counselors is projected to grow 25% from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations. Employment growth is expected as people continue to seek addiction and mental health counseling.