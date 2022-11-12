Albany Tech to unveil updates of criminal justice program

Albany Technical College will have a ribbon-cutting for the new Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling classroom and lab on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the Center for Excellence in Information Technology building on the college’s east campus.

 File Photo

ALBANY — Albany Technical College will have a ribbon-cutting for the new Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling classroom and lab on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the Center for Excellence in Information Technology building on the college’s east campus. The new area features a 2,080-square-foot teaching area with a lab that has 792 square feet divided into three working labs.

Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling is a new degree that started in the fall semester of 2021. The Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling Degree at Albany Technical College is the first of its kind in the state of Georgia under the Technical College System of Georgia’s 22 colleges. The program provides students with the educational coursework to become addiction counselors. It also trains students to provide counseling, career advice, and therapeutic services to substance abusers and their families. Students receive training in drug, alcohol, and crisis intervention and courses in psychology and communication.

