ALBANY – Police, fire, EMS and sheriff's office personnel will be recognized at Albany Technical College at 10 a.m., Thursday, outside, behind the Kirkland Building in the courtyard area.
This special recognition event is hosted by the Albany Technical College Criminal Justice Technology, Fire Science Technology, and Paramedicine Technology programs. The president of Albany Tech will recognize and give a token of appreciation to first responder graduates who are now working in the field.
During the event, an official announcement via proclamation will be signed by Albany Mayor Bo Dorough, and Chris Cohilas, chairman of the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners.
"This is an opportunity for our community to recognize the hard work and dedication of these first responders on a special day of celebration each year," Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said. "We all know directly or indirectly of someone a first responder assisted. They have a significant responsibility in our society. Albany Technical College is proud to be a part of the professional training and education of first responders."
In 2017, Congress designated Oct. 28 as National First Responders Day. The resolution honors the firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and all those who are first on the scene in stressful situations. Notably, the family of Sean Collier, a police officer ambushed and murdered during events related to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, supported the resolution.
For more information about this event or any of the programs mentioned, contact Kenn Singleton, dean of ATC's Public Safety and Technology Division, at (229) 420-1234 or ksingleton@albanytech.edu.
