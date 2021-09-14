ALBANY – The Albany Technical College Adult Education Program will hold its first Career Plus presentation ceremony on Thursday, beginning at 2 p.m., in the Logistics Education Center auditorium Building on the campus of ATC.
Albany Tech will hold a special presentation ceremony to recognize the first two students to complete the new Career Plus HSE (High School Equivalency) pilot program. The students have completed all requirements to earn their credentials from the Diesel Technology and Early Childhood Care Education programs, a milestone for the two students who would otherwise still be in the program.
The pilot program for Career Plus HSE rolled out in early 2020. With it came many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic before it could get off the ground. Career Plus HSE is a program that allows students to combine previously earned high school credits and completed portions of the GED test with technical college credits to earn their high school equivalency.
“Despite the challenges, we are happy we have two students that did not give up even while dealing with the loss of loved ones to the pandemic, Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said in a news release. “This ceremony represents the students’ determination to succeed.”
The students will also receive special recognition during Albany Technical Colleges’ fall graduation later this year.
(0) comments
