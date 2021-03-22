ALBANY – Albany Technical College will have a special refresh of the Industrial Operations Technology Program at the Center for Business Solutions at Albany Technical College, Tuesday at 10 a.m. in room 114. Instructors, officials, and graduates will be on hand to talk about the opportunities of the program. This will be a Facebook Live event that can be viewed on the official Albany Technical College Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AlbanyTech.
The Industrial Operations Technician Certificate program provides the basic skills needed for an individual to secure an entry-level position in manufacturing. Students will get hands-on experience in operations to develop the mechanical skills required for any industrial environment. Internship opportunities also are available for many of the students.
“Internships are vitally important for Procter & Gamble and many other industries because it offers a two-way opportunity for the individual to take a look at the company and for Procter & Gamble, in this case, to see if we are a fit for them," Rachelle Scott, product supply manager at P&G Albany, said. "Procter & Gamble can also evaluate that intern to determine if they are a long-term fit for us and offer them a career opportunity based on their real-world experiences."
“I want to encourage any individual that has an idea that they might be willing to work in a manufacturing facility to take a look at this program that not only would be for individuals who are out of high school but also working with high school students who are wanting to look at dual enrollment,” Albany Tech IOT instructor and Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness Steve Eidson said.
Upon completion, students will demonstrate basic mechanical skills utilizing hand tools, shaft alignment techniques, drilling and tapping of holes, and the function of bearings and seals in machine operations. The curriculum also includes improvement techniques that will help eliminate waste and a basic understanding of operations through interactive spreadsheet assignments. Embedded in the two-semester program is the Lean Six Sigma green belt, an industry-recognized certification valued by manufacturers. Lean Six Sigma teaches students to learn awareness of the process and the elements that make a quality product.
“This could be an opportunity for students to work and obtain a credential; actually, they come out with two credentials: their Lean Six Sigma green belt certification, as well as a technical certificate of credit,” Eidson said.
Students will earn an Industrial Operations Technician certificate, qualifying them for entry-level positions and on-the-job training in the manufacturing community. Graduates from this program have gained employment with local manufacturers, including Covaris, Mars Wrigley, Procter & Gamble, and MillerCoors.
For those wishing to further their education, four of the certificate classes will apply toward the Operations Management Degree, and three will apply toward the Business Logistics Management Degree.
