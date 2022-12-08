...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
ALBANY -- Albany Technical College will begin offering evening classes for the Medical Assisting Associate of Applied Science degree and diploma program and Pharmacy Technology Associate of Applied Science degree and diploma program starting spring semester of 2023.
Students can have a more flexible schedule to accommodate work and family obligations. This will enable expedited graduation for much-needed health care employees in the southwest Georgia region.
"We realized the demand for a night class offering, and I'm excited that we have been approved to move forward with these classes," LaTonya Harris, medical assisting chairperson/ instructor at Albany Tech, said in a news release. "New students will now see the flexibility needed in their busy schedules."
"This will undoubtedly expand opportunities in the Pharmacy Technology program, allowing Albany Technical College to serve the community's needs better," Janee Mobley, chair of the Pharmacy Technology program, said. "It is a better way to support students through the program and graduate students more efficiently into the work force."
The Medical Assisting program's primary goal is to prepare competent entry-level medical assistants in the cognitive (knowledge), psychomotor (skills), and affective (behavior) learning domains. The Medical Assisting program prepares students for employment in a variety of positions in today's medical offices.
The program provides learning opportunities that introduce, develop and reinforce academic and occupational knowledge, skills and attitudes required for job acquisition, retention and advancement. Additionally, the program provides opportunities to upgrade present knowledge and skills or to retrain in the area of medical assisting. Graduates of the program receive a Medical Assisting degree.
Most medical assistants work in physicians' offices, hospitals, outpatient clinics and other health care facilities. The median annual wage in the United States for medical assistants was $37,190 in May 2021 (U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics). The employment of medical assistants is projected to grow 16% from 2021 to 2031.
The Pharmacy Technology degree is designed to provide an individual with the entry-level skills required for success in a retail pharmacy or a hospital-based pharmacy department. Learning opportunities develop academic and professional knowledge and skills required for job acquisition, retention and replacement. Graduates are prepared to function as pharmacy technicians in positions requiring preparations of medications according to prescription under the supervision of a pharmacist.
Pharmacy technicians help pharmacists dispense prescription medication to customers or health professionals. They usually need a high school diploma or equivalent and learn their duties through on-the-job training, or they may complete a post-secondary education program in pharmacy technology. Most states regulate pharmacy technicians, which is a process that may require passing an exam or completing a formal education or training program.
The median annual wage for pharmacy technicians was $36,740 in May 2021 (U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics). The employment of pharmacy technicians is projected to grow 5% from 2021 to 2031.