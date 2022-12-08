Albany Tech appoints new VP for Academic Affairs

Emmett Griswold

ALBANY -- Albany Technical College will begin offering evening classes for the Medical Assisting Associate of Applied Science degree and diploma program and Pharmacy Technology Associate of Applied Science degree and diploma program starting spring semester of 2023.

Students can have a more flexible schedule to accommodate work and family obligations. This will enable expedited graduation for much-needed health care employees in the southwest Georgia region.

