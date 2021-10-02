Albany Tech to recognize Fire Prevention Week

ALBANY – Anthony Parker, the president of Albany Technical College, will sign an official proclamation recognizing Fire Prevention Week. The signing, organized by the Albany Technical College Public Safety Division, will take place Monday at 10 a.m. in the college’s Logistics Education Center, Executive Board Room on the second floor. Representatives from local fire departments will be on hand for the proclamation signing at the college.
The National Fire Protection Association — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years — is promoting this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”
This year’s campaign, scheduled Oct. 3-9, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
“Through a proclamation, we wanted to bring attention to the fact that, unfortunately, thousands of people die each year in housefires, and we hope that by bringing awareness to the sounds of fire safety, our community can become a safer place,” Parker said in a news release.
The Fire Science Technology Program at Albany Technical College has taken several steps to promote this special week. These outreach projects have included creating and distributing coloring books for preschoolers at the on-campus Child Development Center; distributing fire safety information to current students; helping create lesson plans for the Dougherty County School System elementary and middle school grades, and creating an Albany Tech social media awareness campaign for the week.
“A little bit of awareness can go a long way to saving lives right here in our community,” Frank Flanigan, chairman/instructor of ATC Fire Science Technology, said. “It takes just 30 seconds for a small flame to turn into a major blaze. The top three causes of fires in homes are cooking, heating equipment and electrical malfunction. As we go into the cooler months, it’s important to make sure your safety equipment is working properly.”
Safety tips to help you “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”:
♦ On your smoke detector, a continuous set of three loud beeps — beep, beep, beep — means smoke or fire. Get out, call 911, and stay out.
♦ A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
♦ All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
♦ Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.
♦ Make sure your smoke and carbon dioxide alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on Oct. 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage to the city.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week or Fire Science Technology at Albany Tech, contact Flanigan at (229) 430-4994 or email fflanigan@albanytech.edu.
