Albany Technical College will present its "Continuing Education Online Refresh" event Thursday at 10 a.m.

ALBANY -- Albany Technical College will present its "Continuing Education Online Refresh" event Thursday at 10 a.m. This event will showcase the many continuing education opportunities catering to professional and personal growth. This event will be held via WebEx.

The live online event promises a comprehensive overview of what Albany Technical College offers in continuing education, focusing on online options. The occasion will kick off with an introductory address by Albany Tech President Emmett L. Griswold, setting the stage for insights into the core objectives and relevance of the continuing education programs. Attendees will be walked through the continuing ed section of the website, enriched by genuine student experiences.

