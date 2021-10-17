ALBANY — Albany Technical College officially will sign a Transfer Articulation Agreement with the Eastern Oregon University on Monday. The virtual signing will be held at 1 p.m. on the campus of Albany Technical College in the Logistics Education Center board room and on Eastern Oregon University’s main campus in La Grande, Ore. The agreement’s purpose is to allow ATC Fire Science Technology students the opportunity to move on to earn an EOU baccalaureate degree. Students will be required to complete the university’s graduation requirements and the program requirements as outlined for each specific major.
“Albany Technical College is proud to partner with Eastern Oregon University to increase the pathways for our students to earn a bachelor’s degree after they have successfully earned an associate’s degree with us,” Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker said. “The signing of this agreement forms a commitment with both institutions to increase educational pathway opportunities and possible career advancement for our students here locally.”
The transfer articulation agreement is an alliance between the two institutions with the purpose of defining course transfer articulation between each institution as well as defining how the student support areas of admissions, registrar, financial aid, and advising will function across institutions to facilitate increased transfer rates as students transfer between institutions.
The goals of the partnerships are to improve academic program articulation, expand student options for college services and curriculum, and provide opportunities for students to experience seamless curricular pathways and support services between ATC and EOU.
“The Albany Technical College fire program prepares students extremely well to complete their Fire Services Administration bachelor’s degree at EOU,” Associate Professor of Business, Fire Services Administration Program Chair at EOU Kevin S. Walker said. “ATC graduates have great foundational knowledge and can step right into the EOU program with confidence that they’re well-prepared for the upper division coursework.”
The management of the transfer articulation agreement will be coordinated through EOU’s executive director of regional outreach and innovation and ATC’s office of public safety. Specific program content will be reviewed annually. Academic advising will be the joint responsibility of the two institutions, with a heightened awareness of communication between the two needed to operationalize the transfer function of advisors working with students.
Eastern Oregon University and Albany Technical College will enter this agreement beginning with the spring semester of 2022. A complete checklist for EOU’s Fire Service Administration Degree can be downloaded from www.eou.edu/fire-services-administration/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.