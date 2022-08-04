ALBANY – Albany Technical College and Turner Job Corps Center will enter into a three-year agreement starting fall 2022. A formal memorandum of understanding will be signed between ATC and Turner Job Corps on Friday at 11 a.m. in the LEC Boardroom on the college's main campus.

The purpose of the MOU will be to provide coordinated services for students at Turner Job Corps Center to receive Advance Career Training courses leading to certificates, diplomas, or associate's Degrees.

