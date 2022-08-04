ALBANY – Albany Technical College and Turner Job Corps Center will enter into a three-year agreement starting fall 2022. A formal memorandum of understanding will be signed between ATC and Turner Job Corps on Friday at 11 a.m. in the LEC Boardroom on the college's main campus.
The purpose of the MOU will be to provide coordinated services for students at Turner Job Corps Center to receive Advance Career Training courses leading to certificates, diplomas, or associate's Degrees.
“We look forward to providing an academic support program for the retention of students, including individual or group tutoring, counseling, remediation classes, or learning resources," interim Albany Tech President Emmett Griswold said in a news release. "We will also make available day, evening, and online classes whenever possible in areas specified in the agreement."
Turner Job Corps officials have outlined student enrollment, including but not limited to Culinary Arts, Criminal Justice, Health Care Office Assistant, Office Administration, Electrical, Welding, Horticulture, Masonry, Carpentry and Certified Construction Worker courses.
“This agreement provides opportunity and joint oversight of students enrolled at TJCC participating in Advance Career Training on the Turner JCC campus and any of the Albany Technical College campuses," Turner Job Corps Center Director Nathaniel Cooper said. "We are happy to be teaming up with Albany Technical College to provide educational opportunities for our students."
Registration for classes is currently in process, with fall 2022 classes starting Aug. 17. More information is available at www.albanytech.edu/apply-now.
