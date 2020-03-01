ALBANY -- Riddle me this: What is 41 feet long, red and black, and has the tenacity of a mighty warrior?
The latest addition to the Albany Technical College fleet is a 41.5-foot Blue Bird Vision 44 bus, which seats 44 people. The custom-ordered bus arrived on campus last wedek and will be used primarily for transportation for the Titans and Lady Titans basketball teams. And best of all, the mighty vehicle was made in Georgia by Yancey Bus out of Fort Valley, which has been the location of Blue Bird since its founding in 1927.
The retiring athletics bus was donated to the college approximately 10 years ago and has transported the teams successfully through many seasons. The new bus for Albany Technical College’s basketball teams better serves the needs of the college and will be used regularly.
“The men’s and women’s basketball teams are an integral part of the Albany Technical College collegiate experience," Albany tech President Anthony Parker said. "Therefore, it is imperative that the basketball teams, cheerleaders, and coaches can keep their commitment and safely arrive at the scheduled games."
The 44-passenger Blue Bird Vision bus has a diesel engine and was customized for team travel. The design was created by Albany Tech’s Public Relations Department featuring the team's Titan mascot, incorporating the Titan “T” logo into the design. The branding will make it easily recognizable as it transports the Titan teams around the state.
On Tuesday, theTitans will play Andrew College at 7 p.m. in the ASU HPER gym in the first round of the GCAA tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.