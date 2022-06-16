atc police.jpg

LaShawnda Ethridge is the new police chief at Albany Technical College. 

ALBANY -- LaShawnda Ethridge, who has been in the law enforcement field since 2004, is the new police chief at Albany Technical College. 

Ethridge was born in Charleston, S.C., and began her law enforcement career at the Albany Police Department in 2004. In 2011, she decided to change from the municipality to the campus police setting and took a position with the Darton State College Police Department. Following the merger between Darton and Albany State University, Ethridge continued at Albany State University as a patrol sergeant, emergency management coordinator, and clerk coordinator, reporting directly to the chief of police. She was promoted to administrative lieutenant in 2018. In 2019, Ethridge added the position of investigations commander, while continuing her administrative role, supervising the administrative and support functions of non-sworn personnel in communications.

“Campus policing gives officers an opportunity to serve in a different capacity than what is most often expected," Ethridge said. "We’re afforded the opportunity to be real people and connect on a more personal level to truly positively impact lives. I take this responsibility seriously.

"It is imperative that I leave people feeling positively changed. There are times when you will feel unappreciated in this line of work, but satisfaction comes in ways that others will never understand. It is important that we remember how special we truly are and continue to spread our light. I encourage everyone to 'Eat Right, Sleep Right, Do Right, Treat Everybody Right,' and keep whoever is at the head of your life at the head.”

Ethridge is a member of Pi Alpha Alpha International Honor Society for Public Affairs and Administration. She holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Albany State University and a bachelor’s degree in Criminology from the University of West Georgia.

Ethridge has earned numerous awards and certifications, and she said she incorporates the student-first philosophy that aids the university with recruitment and retaining the student body.

