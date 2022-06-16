...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/
TODAY TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 108 to 112 F.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
LaShawnda Ethridge is the new police chief at Albany Technical College.
ALBANY -- LaShawnda Ethridge, who has been in the law enforcement field since 2004, is the new police chief at Albany Technical College.
Ethridge was born in Charleston, S.C., and began her law enforcement career at the Albany Police Department in 2004. In 2011, she decided to change from the municipality to the campus police setting and took a position with the Darton State College Police Department. Following the merger between Darton and Albany State University, Ethridge continued at Albany State University as a patrol sergeant, emergency management coordinator, and clerk coordinator, reporting directly to the chief of police. She was promoted to administrative lieutenant in 2018. In 2019, Ethridge added the position of investigations commander, while continuing her administrative role, supervising the administrative and support functions of non-sworn personnel in communications.
“Campus policing gives officers an opportunity to serve in a different capacity than what is most often expected," Ethridge said. "We’re afforded the opportunity to be real people and connect on a more personal level to truly positively impact lives. I take this responsibility seriously.
"It is imperative that I leave people feeling positively changed. There are times when you will feel unappreciated in this line of work, but satisfaction comes in ways that others will never understand. It is important that we remember how special we truly are and continue to spread our light. I encourage everyone to 'Eat Right, Sleep Right, Do Right, Treat Everybody Right,' and keep whoever is at the head of your life at the head.”
Ethridge is a member of Pi Alpha Alpha International Honor Society for Public Affairs and Administration. She holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Albany State University and a bachelor’s degree in Criminology from the University of West Georgia.
Ethridge has earned numerous awards and certifications, and she said she incorporates the student-first philosophy that aids the university with recruitment and retaining the student body.
This weekend promises to be a scorcher, but there is lots to do for those hardy enough to get out in the summer heat. Dougherty County is throwing its first-ever Juneteenth celebration, and other organizations also are marking the event, and the Thronateeska Heritage Center is launching its … Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.