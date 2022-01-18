ALBANY – Albany Technical College will have a special presentation featuring the Adult Education Department at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in Artisan Hall, Room 118. Adult Education services will be discussed along with new initiatives that include obtaining a high school equivalency while training for a new career. Cayanna Good, assistant commissioner with the Technical College System of Georgia's Adult Education department will attend.
“Everyone needs to make a living wage, and in today’s world, you are required to have a certain level of education," Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said in a news release. "Not everyone has a high school diploma for various reasons and life circumstances. Through our opportunities here at the college in adult education, a person can easily complete the equivalent of a high school diploma and move on to earn a career through a multitude of diploma and degree options."
The Adult Education Program’s mission has always focused on educational opportunities for students through necessary basic skills -- reading, writing, computation, speaking and listening -- to compete successfully in today’s workplace. A student has never had more choices than today, with multiple options for achieving a high school equivalency. Two computer-based testing pathways are available through testing centers or proctored at home: the GED test or the HiSET exam. ATC Adult Education also offers a work force-based solution to a high school equivalency through joint enrollment called Career Plus HSE.
“Our department works with a person one-on-one from the beginning, assessing present skills, counseling, and advising as to the best choices available to obtain high school equivalencies," Linda Coston, vice president of Adult Education at Albany Technical College, said. "We take it one step further with career path options making sure that a student sees the choices available and is on the right track here at the college.”
Students can now obtain a high school equivalency without taking a high-stakes test or transfer in high school credits for parts of the GED test that they have already taken. Online high school courses are available 24/7 with 100% financial aid assistance. A student does not need to wait to enroll in college courses if they complete the High School Equivalency before they graduate from college. Earning a high school equivalency increases a person’s paycheck by an average of $8,000 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Statistics.
ATC Adult Education provides these services:
Assessment of present skills;
Counseling and advisement;
Dual enrollment in post-secondary education -- Ability to Benefit (ATB);
No cost instruction in English as a Second Language classes;
Virtual (online) classes;
Equipment Loaner Program;
Accelerated (Fast-Track) classes;
High School Equivalency test fees.
For additional information, contact the Adult Education Main Office at Artesian Hall, Albany Technical College, 1704 South Slappey Blvd., Albany, Ga. 31701 or call (229) 430-1620 Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. or Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Contact online at adulted@albanytech.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.