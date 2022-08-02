ALBANY – Albany Technical College will expand to offer weekend classes starting this fall, providing General Education courses on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings.
Weekend College is an excellent way for dually enrolled students to complete the Early College Essentials class, and for traditional students to complete their program’s required core classes.
“Completing core classes on the weekend allows students an opportunity to pursue their academic endeavors without disruptions to their busy work schedules," Tamekia Cooper, Albany Tech's academic dean of General Education, Professional Services & the Academic Achievement Center, said in a news release. "Weekend courses are currently on the fall schedule at the college."
Albany Technical College is committed to providing the opportunity for a quality technical education at times that will accommodate the working adult’s busy schedule and at a price that is affordable. Weekend College at Albany Tech is an alternative educational path for working adults that is convenient and provides working students with flexibility in their academic endeavors.
This expansion offering weekend classes on campus allows students to balance family and work responsibilities with course work more efficiently than a traditional course schedule. Coupled with a multitude of financial aid opportunities, Weekend College opens doors for students, interim Albany Tech President Emmett Griswold said.
Weekend classes for high school students and working adults with on-campus face-to-face interaction will be offered Fridays from 5:30-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon. Registration for Weekend College is currently in process, with fall 2022 classes starting Aug. 17.
