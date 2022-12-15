ALBANY – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce recognized the finalists and announced the category winners of the 2022 Albany Under 40 Awards this week, a program that celebrates the Albany Area’s emerging leaders and professionals in a variety of business sectors, each representing a component of the area’s diversified talent pool and economy.

“The Albany area is home to young leaders who are making their mark through excellence in their professions, through their innovation and through their commitment to building a stronger region,” Barbara Rivera Holmes, president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber, the region’s leading business advocacy organization, said.

