ALBANY – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce recognized the finalists and announced the category winners of the 2022 Albany Under 40 Awards this week, a program that celebrates the Albany Area’s emerging leaders and professionals in a variety of business sectors, each representing a component of the area’s diversified talent pool and economy.
“The Albany area is home to young leaders who are making their mark through excellence in their professions, through their innovation and through their commitment to building a stronger region,” Barbara Rivera Holmes, president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber, the region’s leading business advocacy organization, said.
“We’re honored to recognize these diverse, outstanding professionals and proud they’ve chosen to live, work and invest in the Albany area.”
Category finalists were announced earlier this month and honored at Wednesday’s awards reception at the Riverfront Resource Center in downtown Albany. Category winners, selected from among the finalists, included
• Arts, Entertainment, Culinary Arts, Events, Tourism & Hospitality: Morgan Burnette – Director, Chehaw Park & Zoo;
• Civics, Defense, Government & Public Affairs: Perry V. Ford – Associate, city of Albany Engineering;
• Financial & Insurance Services: Mark Johnson – Business Development Relationship Officer, Georgia's Own Credit Union;
Albany Under 40 2022 is presented by Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Development Center and Express Disposal: Part of the CE Family, and further supported by Albany Area Primary Health Care, Albany State University and Eagle Cleaners.
The 2022 Albany Under 40 Young Professional of the Year, selected from among the category winners, will be announced at the Albany Area Chamber's 113th annual meeting next spring.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.