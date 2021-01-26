ALBANY – Albany Utilities now offers new self-service “account number lookup” and “Know B4 You Move” services that customers can access from the city's website, city Utility officials announced in a news release.
The Quality of Life Committee, consisting of City Commissioners Matt Fuller, Chad Warbington, and Demetrius Young, along with city staff created these offerings to "better serve city customers."
The account number lookup allows customers the convenience of looking up their account number without having to keep up with a paper bill or calling customer service for assistance. This service will help customers pay their bills online, by phone, and at alternate sites where the account number is required. The account number lookup was implemented to respond to the temporary closing of Utility offices and the drive-thru location due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Know B4 You Move service is an initiative that encourages customers to request a property's utility history before relocating. This tool will allow renters and buyers the opportunity to get a realistic idea of the utility costs for a specific location before moving. This form can be completed and submitted from the city’s website. The city's customer service department’s goal is to provide the requested information to the customer within 48 hours, according to a city news release. This tool will allow renters and buyers the opportunity to get a realistic idea of what the utility costs are for a specific location.
As the city launches these new services, the Utilities Department is seeking ways to better serve customers in the new year. A customer survey has been created to help identify areas in need of improvement, capture overall sentiments, and identify additional programs that may benefit Utilities customers. The goal, according to city officials, is to improve the customer experience, provide programs that help customer save on energy costs, and strengthen customer engagement.
The customer survey and other services are available at the city of Albany's website at www.albanyga.gov.
