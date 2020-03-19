ALBANY – In response to the growing cases of COVID-19 in our community, Albany Utilities is suspending disconnections of water, gas and lights for the next 30-days starting Thursday, Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan said.
“We are taking extra measures to accommodate utility customers who seek additional time to pay their bills,” Subadan said.
Albany Utilities’ customers who can afford to pay their bills are encouraged to continue making payments to avoid falling in arrears. The lobby at the utility building remains closed to the public. However, customers can pay by phone and online.
For more information on payment options, contact Customer Service at (229) 883-8330.
