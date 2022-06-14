...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Georgia, including the following
county, Dougherty.
* WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of
water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 346 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Albany, Putney, East Albany, Turner City, Marine Corps
Logistics Base, Walker, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, South
Albany, Radium Springs, Williamsburg, Lockett Crossing and
Pecan City.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
367 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BEN HILL BERRIEN COLQUITT
COOK IRWIN LANIER
TIFT TURNER WORTH
IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
BAKER CALHOUN CLAY
DOUGHERTY EARLY LEE
MILLER MITCHELL QUITMAN
RANDOLPH TERRELL
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ADEL, ALBANY, ALFORDS,
ARLINGTON, ASHBURN, ASHTON, BABCOCK, BAGBY STATE PARK,
BANNOCKBURN, BARNEYVILLE, BELLVIEW, BENEVOLENCE, BERRIEN CO A/P,
BLAKELY, BOWENS MILL, BOYKIN, BRANCHVILLE, CAMILLA, CENTERVILLE,
CHULA, CLARKS MILL, COLES, COLQUITT, COMMISSARY HILL,
COOK CO A/P, COOKTOWN, CORDRAYS MILL, COTTLE, COTTON, COURTHOUSE,
CROSSROADS, CUBA, CUTHBERT, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P,
DAYS CROSSROADS, DICKEY, DOUGLASVILLE, DOVEREL, EARLY CO A/P,
EAST ALBANY, EDISON, ELMODEL WMA, ENTERPRISE, FITZGERALD,
FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER, FORT GAINES, GAMMAGE,
GEORGETOWN, GORDY, GRAVES, GREGGS, HARDING, HATCHER, HAWKINSTOWN,
HEROD, HOBBY, HOGGARD MILL, IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA, IVEYS MILL,
JONES CROSSING, LACONTE, LAKELAND, LEESBURG, LOCKETT CROSSING,
MASSEE, MAYHAW, MILFORD, MITCHELL CO A/P, MOORES CROSSROADS,
MORGAN, MOULTRIE, MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NASHVILLE, NEWTON,
OCILLA, PALMYRA, PECAN, PELHAM, PETERSON HILL, PINE VALLEY,
PRETORIA, QUEENSLAND, RED ROCK, RED STORE CROSSROADS,
RICKS PLACE, SHIVERS MILL, SMITHVILLE, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P,
SPENCE AIRPORT, SPRINGVALE, SPRINGVALE STATION, SUNSWEET,
SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TEETERVILLE, TIFTON, TURNER CITY,
UNION, WALKER, WATERLOO, WEBER, WESTWOOD, WILLIAMSBURG,
WIRE BRIDGE, WORTH, AND YEOMANS.
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Miller County in southwestern Georgia...
Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
Baker County in southwestern Georgia...
Eastern Calhoun County in southwestern Georgia...
* Until 500 PM EDT.
* At 351 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Albany,
moving southwest at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Colquitt, Newton, Albany, Pelham, Putney, Camilla, Baconton, Leary,
East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Walker, Sale
City, Babcock, Iveys Mill, Flint, Radium Springs, Lockett Crossing,
South Albany and Southwest Ga Regional A/P.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Tallahassee.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of
Dougherty, eastern Randolph, Lee, northeastern Calhoun, Terrell
Counties in southwestern Georgia and northwestern Worth Counties in
south central Georgia through 415 PM EDT...
At 322 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms near Terrell, Lee, and Dougherty counties. These
storms were nearly stationary.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Albany, Dawson, Leesburg, Putney, Shellman, Leary, Smithville, East
Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Walker, Sasser,
Bronwood, Parrott, Stocks, Radium Springs, Dawson Municipal A/P,
Chambliss, Neyami and Chickasawhatchee.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for
south central and southwestern Georgia.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory today, heat index values between
105 and 111. For the Heat Advisory tomorrow, heat index values
between 107 and 112 expected. Areas in the southeast Big Bend
may see locally higher heat index values tomorrow afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11
AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
ALBANY – Albany Mayor Bo Dorough recently helped 10 Albany Utility customers trim their monthly bill by $100 ... literally.
Dorough drew 10 names in the the Utility's "Push to Portal" initiative that offers Albany Utility customers the opportunity to win $100 in the form of a credit to their account, a gift card or a check. Customers who pay their bill on time and through the online portal are entered into the drawing the following month.
