ALBANY – Albany Mayor Bo Dorough recently helped 10 Albany Utility customers trim their monthly bill by $100 ... literally.

Dorough drew 10 names in the the Utility's "Push to Portal" initiative that offers Albany Utility customers the opportunity to win $100 in the form of a credit to their account, a gift card or a check. Customers who pay their bill on time and through the online portal are entered into the drawing the following month.

The May winners included:

• Judith Sullivan

• Debbie Parker

• Lex Dorminey

• Tiffany Wilson

• Shanta Oliver

• Elizabeth Pardo

• Ruby Avato

• Robert Mitchell

• Annalita Fernandez

• Keith Brotherson

Interested persons can watch the June 9 Utility Board Meeting during which the winners were drawn at https://www.albanyga.gov/meetings.

