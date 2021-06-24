SAVANNAH -- Four members of the Albany Woman's Club attended the Georgia Federated Woman's Club Georgia State Convention in Savannah June 10-13. Attendees were Dianne Barlow, Bobbye Pruet, Betty Clark and Johnne Sizemore.
Albany Woman's Club members attend state convention
- From staff reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Videos
Latest e-Edition
Free
$50
TWO TOILETS for sale. $50 each. Call 646-225-1859 for info
Most Popular
Articles
- Albany City Commission approves budget as protesters chant outside
- Dr. Robert McCollum Buntin
- Georgia may be next in line for insurance billing paybacks
- Albany officials seek input on streetscape improvements
- Paddle Georgia takes to Flint for post-COVID river adventure
- Dougherty County park renovation celebrated with ribbon-cutting
- Robert L. "Bobby" Hinman
- Tornado watch extended for Southwest Georgia including Dougherty and Lee Counties
- Supreme Court sides with high school cheerleader who cursed online
- Robert "Bob" Parker
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Phoebe residency program welcomes 8 new doctors
- PHOTOS: Barber Shop Talk – Men's Health Fair at Albany State University
- PHOTOS: Watermelon Festival Hot Air Balloons 2021
- Counties with the biggest primary health care worker shortages
- PHOTOS: 2021 Ties That Bind luncheon at Phoebe Putney
- 12 KIDS... that's nuts! 10 movies to watch this Father's Day
- Comparing minimum wage to the cost of living in every state
- ON THE MARKET: Moultrie home on 5 acres of land features crown molding, gazebo and pond
- PHOTOS: Southern Company Celebrating HBCUs at the College Football Hall of Fame
- 100 best movies of all time
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.