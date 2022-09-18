ALBANY — ALDI, billed as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores for 10 years running, is holding a grand opening for its first store in Albany on Sept. 29. The new store is part of the retailer’s expansion plan to open approximately 100 new stores in 2021 across the country.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the 2816 Nottingham Way location of the store at 8:45 a.m.
♦ Albany, Georgia — September 15, 2022 — ALDI, one of the country’s most trusted grocers,is coming to Albany with food (and more) that the whole family will love, all at great prices. With its aggressive nationwide growth in recent years, ALDI is on track to open 150 new stores and become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of this year.
The ALDI business model, officials with the company say, is intentionally different, and the result is a fast and affordable shopping experience. ALDI fans across the country rave about the company’s award-winning exclusive brands and weekly lineup of limited-time ALDI Finds. Albany shoppers can experience the ALDI difference themselves when the Albany store opens at 9 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorite products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers also can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” Shaun O’Keefe, Jefferson regional vice president for ALDI, said. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Albany and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”
Here are just a few things that are part of ALDI’s business model:
♦ Low-price leader: Access to affordable groceries is important, and the company’s commitment to low prices is unwavering. In fact, the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report has ranked ALDI No. 1 on price for five years running.
♦ Quality: ALDI is so confident in its products, such as its fresh, organic produce delivered daily, that every item is backed by its Twice as Nice Guarantee. If for any reason a customer is not 100% satisfied with the quality of a product, ALDI will gladly replace the product and refund it.
♦ ALDI-exclusive products: ALDI sells mostly exclusive brands made by the best partners. Albany shoppers will find food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, dairy alternatives, etc.) along with an unbeatable cheese and wine selection. Shoppers also will discover weekly offerings of limited-time ALDI Finds like candles, delicious seasonal food, home goods and more.
♦ Shoppers participate in the savings: The savings start before customers enter the store. Depositing a quarter to unlock a shopping cart is one way ALDI saves shoppers money. ALDI doesn’t need to hire employees to corral loose carts, and customers get their quarter back when they return the cart.
♦ Commitment to sustainability: ALDI asks shoppers to bring reusable bags and recently announced a new commitment to eliminate all plastic shopping bags from stores by the end of 2023 — a sustainable policy that will lead to savings passed on to customers. ALDI also uses green electricity to cover 100% of its energy consumption, and has donated more than 33 million pounds of food through a partnership with Feeding America.
♦ Online shopping and curbside pickup: Customers want convenient shopping options, which is why nearly all ALDI locations offer grocery delivery, and Curbside Grocery Pickup is expanding to 1,500 stores by the end of 2022. Visit shop.aldi.us to place an order.
♦ Store size: ALDI stores are designed for simplicity and efficiency, packed with the products shoppers love. A typical ALDI store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making it easier to shop than oversized grocery stores.
♦ Work with ALDI: ALDI is an award-winning employer that is nationally acclaimed for prioritizing its employees and their well-being. Known for offering highly competitive wages and industry-leading benefits, ALDI has been recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes six times in the past seven years. As one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., ALDI is constantly creating new jobs in local communities, coast to coast. To learn more about working at ALDI and search job openings, go to careers.aldi.us.
