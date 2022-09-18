aldi.png

ALBANY — ALDI, billed as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores for 10 years running, is holding a grand opening for its first store in Albany on Sept. 29. The new store is part of the retailer’s expansion plan to open approximately 100 new stores in 2021 across the country.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the 2816 Nottingham Way location of the store at 8:45 a.m.

