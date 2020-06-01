ALBANY – One of the more obvious consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak is the prevalence of people wearing masks in public.
The word “mask” was first recorded in the English language in the 1530s and can trace its roots to the French word “masque,” defined as a covering to hide or guard the face. Linguists have traced its roots back to early Spanish or Arabic.
Archeologically, the earliest examples of actual masks date back to 7,000 BC; earlier artwork dates the use of masks back another 30,000 to 40,000 years. So, what we see today is nothing new.
Masks evolved to serve a variety of purposes. Masks may be worn as a disguise and, until recently, anyone wearing one in public would most likely be suspect of having nefarious intent. Ironically, today those not wearing masks are considered by many to be acting irresponsibly or with disregard for the well-being of others.
Masks wear today is focused primarily on medical protection for the wearer as well as those in close physical proximity to the wearer that may themselves not be protected by a facial covering.
Other masks serve a purpose in sports and outdoor activities. One example of this is the balaclava worn by motorcyclists, fishermen and skiers, which many people are currently using as an improvisation in light of the initial shortage of medical masks. These tend to be more in the style of headgear, leaving only the eyes exposed.
The sudden widespread usage of masks has made a number of things obvious. We suddenly realized how dependent we are on facial features as a primary form of recognition. Beyond that, we soon realized how dependent we are on facial expression when it comes to deciphering sincerity, sarcasm and intent.
For many, their mask seems to be worn merely to serve as a medical protection. For others, it has become a fashion statement. Males appear to have leaned primarily toward camo, sports logos as well as bandannas and balaclavas, while females have a more diverse selection ranging from floral and print to puppies and Day of the Dead creations.
Some masks cover the majority of the wearer’s face, while others barely cover the mouth and nose. Some or worn tightly while others choose to wear theirs more loosely in an almost cavalier manner relating more to fashion than function.
Interestingly, even while protected by the anonymity of their mask, many are hesitant or refuse to have a pictures taken.
Irish wit, poet and playwright Oscar Wilde said, “A mask tells us more than a face.” In an attempt to unknowingly prove him to be correct, many of the masks people are wearing today seem to be am extension of their personality, passions, or alter-ego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.