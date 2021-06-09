ALBANY – In March, Albany Technical College announced 60 years in service to the community and kicked off its official celebration. The college’s theme for the 60th anniversary is "A Tradition of Success," symbolizing Albany Tech's service to the region for 60 years.
The technical college will celebrate this momentous occasion through stories. The college is asking community members and alumni and current students, faculty and staff to share success stories and milestones from our 60-year history.
To continue the alumni celebration, Albany Tech has created a new alumni web page, www.AlbanyTech.edu/alumni. The web page will feature a link to a short, less than 1-minute, voluntary questionnaire (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/60YearsCelebration).
“Albany Technical College likes to keep up with the success of our alumni," Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said. "We are very proud of your achievements and want to showcase you and also reach out to you from time to time. Please assist us with this task. The placement of our students is just as important as the quality education that they receive. That’s why your success is a testimony to our hard work in educating our students for the jobs of tomorrow.”
Alumni are encouraged to update the college with current information and career success. Albany Tech will share some of these stories on its website, through social media, and other media. Official college information will be sent to the participants from time to time as a way to continue to highlight the important achievements and contributions our graduates make to the community every day. This communication also will offer our graduates a way to keep up with their alma mater as they grow in their careers.
