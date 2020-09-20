On March 30, 1863, Abraham Lincoln told his fellow American citizens the following:
"We have been the recipients of the choicest bounties of Heaven. We have been preserved, these many years, in peace and prosperity. We have grown in numbers, wealth and power, as no other nation has ever grown. But we have forgotten God. We have forgotten the gracious hand which preserved us in peace, and multiplied and enriched and strengthened us; and we have vainly imagined, in the deceitfulness of our hearts, that all these blessings were produced by some superior wisdom and virtue of our own. Intoxicated with unbroken success, we have become too self-sufficient to feel the necessity of redeeming and preserving grace, too proud to pray to the God that made us!
"It behooves us then, to humble ourselves before the offended Power, to confess our national sins, and to pray for clemency and forgiveness."
Obviously the American people did not pay attention to the truth of what Lincoln was saying. In retrospect our country has not taken Lincoln's admonition seriously. We are closer to destruction now than we were then.
The environmental contamination is less a hazard to our national well-being than the pollution of our minds, in some universities and through the media with heated rhetoric and misinformation. I would suggest we leave global warming to God and deal with the fires of hatred and revolt in our streets. If we get our hearts right with God, getting along with each other (will follow).
Daniel Del Vecchio
Albany
