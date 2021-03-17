ALBANY – FFO Home in Albany has been acquired by American Freight and re-branded as American Freight Furniture, Mattress, Appliance stores. The newly re-branded store is located at 2304 N. Slappy Blvd. In addition, shoppers who visit the FFO Home store online will automatically be redirected to the American Freight website (AmericanFreight.com).
The former FFO Home store will be celebrating its re-branding with a Grand Opening event scheduled for the weekend of April 30. Customers will immediately notice a wider selection of quality furniture and mattresses at everyday low prices, plus the addition of appliances to the store’s offerings. American Freight offers same-day delivery on all in-stock items, flexible payment options, and 100% approved free layaway program, with restrictions. Visit the American Freight website for complete details. The acquisition and re-branding as American Freight will preserve local jobs that might otherwise have been lost had the FFO Home stores permanently closed.
“American Freight is the one-stop shop for home needs and provides access to a wide assortment of quality furniture, mattresses and appliances at everyday low prices,” President/CEO Will Powell said. “American Freight gives customers who used to shop at FFO Home an enhanced customer experience, with additional products and payment options.”
The expansive 25,000-square-foot store carries a wide assortment of products, including living room furniture (sofas and loveseats, sectionals, ottoman, recliners); bedroom furniture (adult and kid sets, night stands, dressers, mirrors, drawers); kitchen and dining room furniture (counter and standard height sets); mattresses; frames and bed accessories; rugs and accents (lamps, desks, TV stands, area rugs); refrigerators and freezers; washers and dryers; cooking appliances; dishwashers.
To ensure the safety of all guests and workers, American Freight follows all health and safety guidelines and protocols, as required by law, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing, extra cleaning precautions, and masks requirements for all its employees and customers.
American Freight will be open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information on American Freight in Albany, visit www.americanfreight.com.
Since 1994, American Freight Furniture and Mattress has been helping customers save money on quality furniture and mattresses. In 2020, American Freight combined with Sears Outlet, a leading national discount retailer of home appliances, and FFO Home, a regional retailer of furniture and mattresses, to create a new American Freight. The enhanced American Freight leverages the legacies of the founding organization to deliver consumers a one-stop shop for quality furniture, mattresses and appliances at everyday low prices at more than 350 locations, in 40 states and Puerto Rico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.