 ALBANY -- Dougherty and Lee county students attended the recent "Youth Night” celebration at American Legion Post 30 to celebrate their outstanding performances during Georgia Girls State and Boys State this past June and for this year's Oratorical Contest.

Attending Georgia Girls State and representing Post 30 were Natalie Allen, Lucy Davis and Madeline Keaton now seniors attending Lee County High and Milla McEwen, now a senior at Deerfield-Windsor.

0
0
0
0
0