...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM
CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 expected. Isolated inland areas of the Florida Panhandle may
reach heat index values around 117.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and
Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7
PM CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Taking part in the recent American Legion Post 30 Boys and Girls State and Oratorical program were, from left, Judge Joe Bishop, Mattie Winburn, Breaden Reynolds, Brady Perkins, Lucy Davis, Madelyn Keaton, Ryhan Esteves, Dan Brewer and Marilyn Fowler.
Special Photo: Post 30
Lucy Davis and Madelyn Keaton entertained guests with a special Girls State song during a recent program at American Legion Post 30 in Albany.
ALBANY -- Dougherty and Lee county students attended the recent "Youth Night” celebration at American Legion Post 30 to celebrate their outstanding performances during Georgia Girls State and Boys State this past June and for this year's Oratorical Contest.
Attending Georgia Girls State and representing Post 30 were Natalie Allen, Lucy Davis and Madeline Keaton now seniors attending Lee County High and Milla McEwen, now a senior at Deerfield-Windsor.