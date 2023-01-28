evening ABAC.png

An Evening for ABAC will feature fine food, music and dancing on Febr. 25 at the Tifton Conference Center.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — A fun night of food, dancing, and supporting student scholarships will take place at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s annual “An Evening for ABAC” on Feb. 25.

The event, which will be held at the Tifton Campus Conference Center, will include a silent auction, a virtual auction beginning on Feb. 22, cocktails, a fabulous dinner, and entertainment featuring a live mariachi band as well as Disc Jockey ETC.

Tags