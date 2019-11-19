ALBANY – Albany Technical College’s Healthcare Technology division will hold its fall 2019 Capping and Pinning ceremony on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. in the college's Kirkland Conference Center.
Thirty-two students will be capped and pinned in the following programs: practical nursing, pharmacy technology, surgical technology and advanced emergency medical technician.
Keynote speaker for the ceremony will be Andrea Lovett Dozier, assistant professor of nursing at Albany State University. Dozier was born in Early County and attended schools in Dougherty County. She graduated from Dougherty Comprehensive High School in 1992 and received her associate of science degree in nursing from Darton State College in 1995. She earned a bachelor of science degree in Nursing from Georgia Southwestern State University in 2004, a master of science degree in Nursing from Albany State University in 2012, and a Doctor of Education degree from Valdosta State University in 2018.
Dozier is also a graduate faculty member, graduate student mentor, faculty senate member, and a nursing student organization advisor. She is a published researcher and is currently participating in the writing of an open educational resource textbook for the University System of Georgia. She is a member of the Georgia Association of Nursing Educators and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.
Dozier is a member of Sherwood Baptist Church, where she serves as a Sunday School teacher and periodic Wednesday night Bible study teacher. She resides in Smithville with her three sons, William, Christian and Isaiah Dozier.