This message is one of gratitude and enthusiasm for all who stepped out and up the evening of the last Saturday in February to support the Albany Museum of Art. The purpose of this event, “AMA Art Ball 2022: Metamorphosis,” became less of an annual fundraiser for the museum and more of a sneak peek at our new site downtown. The event, our largest of the year, held special significance in many ways.
A special first: It was the first time we have felt the freedom to gather together after so many cautionary restrictions have kept most of us detached from congregating in large groups. With COVID numbers at a low point, we felt comfortable communing together on a Saturday night over food and drink, music and dancing, but overall, in fellowship with one another as advocates for the Albany Museum of Art.
Second, celebrating in the industrial raw space of the former Belk Department Store introduced most who attended to this unusual environment that is in the process of morphing into a state-of-the-art museum whose vision is for the betterment and well-being of our community.
The AMA has taken deliberate steps these last years in its approach to creating a new museum space in the heart of our great city — yes, I declare Albany is now on the list of great cities and not on the waiting list where it all too often shows up — that bears little resemblance to what most folks think of when they think of established arts and culture venues.
The most important value we at the AMA considered before launching our new five-year strategic plan that culminates in the move to our new site downtown is: Let’s look at our own behavior, not the visitor’s, first.
As a result, we have spent months self-evaluating our approach to our public programming — exhibitions, education programs, art camps — and those that will launch in our new space.
Everything, we understand, has to do with whether we are truly welcoming. From the architecture, to the behavior of our staff, to the information and the manner in which we provide it, we are gauging beyond how we welcome those who already know us well. We are also figuring out how to reach those who do not know us at all, and those who do not feel this is a place they too can call their own.
Basically, we’re not relevant to people’s lives unless we are relevant to their lives. How we deal with community and cultural differences is at the core of our backroom discussions, as well as the focus of our frontline public programs.
Of course, it takes many hands to make light work, as they say, yet there is nothing light about this work. While museums seem to be at times impenetrable, unchanging institutions that are tone-deaf to the needs of society, the AMA is working, step by step, to correct those optics. We remain nimble to respond to current events, and we embrace reality by taking on the tough stuff of our world through our public “courageous conversations.”
None of this could happen, not a bit of it, without the greatest museum staff on the planet.
This team, all of our Board of Trustees and volunteers, make the AMA experience a special, memorable, and creative one for all who walk through our doors. We hope you will continue to visit us at 311 Meadowlark Drive here in Albany as we continue to develop our downtown site. We love to see you at the museum, your museum. And let us know how we’re doing. We’d love to hear your thoughts.
