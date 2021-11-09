ALBANY – The Albany Rotary Club will conduct its annual hunt for individuals with disabilities on Nov. 18-19. In 2019, the Rotary Club designated the annual hunt as the “Ronnie Howell Rotary Hunt.”
Howell was instrumental in making the hunt a success each year. He served numerous groups and organizations on coordinating hunting opportunities for many hunters with disabilities over the last 20-plus years.
The Albany Rotary Club annually provides men and women with disabilities an opportunity to hunt and enjoy outdoor recreation. Organizing this group of hunters allows them the opportunities to socialize among themselves and others in the community.
The 2021 hunt is made possible by landowner, Flo Rob Inc. through its president, John Leach. The hunt this year will consist of six hunters from across the state, many of whom have participated in the event for a number of years. Albany Rotarian Chad Hancock organizes the hunt and works with the landowner to determine safe hunt locations for the participants. When needed, Rotarians help hunters to and from the field.
The event consists of an afternoon hunt followed by dinner, then breakfast the next morning before another hunt. Both meals are provided to the hunters by the Club.
Hancock, is serving as the project chair for the 11th consecutive year and works with the landowner to coordinate the hunt. Rotarians Lamar Hudgins, Dennis Harrell and Charlie Kelly assist in event preparation, coordinating and cooking the meals for the hunters.
Tommy Sharpe is president of the Albany Rotary Club. The landowner and Albany Rotarians are always encouraged by the hunters’ attitudes and optimism at each event; their positive attitudes and outlook encouraging to everyone who attends the event. For the Albany Rotary Club, this hunt provides another opportunity to live up to its motto “Serve to Change Lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.