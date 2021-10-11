ALBANY — Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley touched on a number of topics relevant to local law enforcement Monday during an appearance before the Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club at Austin’s Firegrill & Oyster Bar.
Persley has been with the department 25 years and has served as chief for more than six years.
Persley started his comments with a request of club members: “If you know of anyone who might be interested” in joining the department to send them his way, even to the point of saying, perhaps only half-jokingly, “I’m thinking of putting a help wanted sign outside the building.”
The department currently is stretched thin due to understaffing, an issue reported on previously.
There is an inaccurate perception about crime in Albany, Persley said. He noted three things: gang affiliation, drug sales (or use), and carrying of guns.
“If you’re not involved in any of these, You’ll be alright,” the chief told the audience.
He also observed that many of those involved in shootings or other crimes have never been out of Albany, to anywhere even like Atlanta or Jacksonville, Fla. They only know the people in their neighborhood and generally, if they have an issue, it’s with “someone they know.”
Crime prevention needs the help of everyone in the community, Persley added, including nonprofits such as the Boys & Girls Clubs, the YMCA, Open Arms Inc., educators, medical personnel, and so on. The crime problem has much of its roots in social justice issues, including education, stable and affordable housing, and access to health care.
In the classroom, the chief said, “If I can’t read, I become a distraction. If I’m a distraction, I’m a problem.”
Students like these may end up in alternative school, and if they don’t graduate and they age out of that, “then they’re on the street.”
Persley urged everyone in the community to do their part in both preventing and prosecuting crimes, including reporting for and serving jury duty.
“Crime victims deserve justice,” he said, “and perpetrators deserve to be held accountable.”
