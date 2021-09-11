featured APD responds to Washington Street structure fire By Joe Whitfield Sep 11, 2021 Sep 11, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. The Albany Fire Department responded to a fire call at 301 N. Washington St. Friday afternoon. Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALBANY -- The Albany Fire Department responded to a fire call at 301 N. Washington St. Friday afternoon.A news release sent to media by AFD said the structure fire call came in and AFD responded around 3:55 p.m. It took firefighters three hours to extinguish the flames. The neighboring building received water damage. Post a comment as Comment Text Cancel Post comment 