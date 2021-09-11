joe fire.png

The Albany Fire Department responded to a fire call at 301 N. Washington St. Friday afternoon.

 Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

ALBANY -- The Albany Fire Department responded to a fire call at 301 N. Washington St. Friday afternoon.

A news release sent to media by AFD said the structure fire call came in and AFD responded around 3:55 p.m. It took firefighters three hours to extinguish the flames.

The neighboring building received water damage. There were no injuries reported, and the incident remains under investigation.

APD said updates would be provided on Monday.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos