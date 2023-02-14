council aging lipscomb.jpg

ARABI -- The Georgia Council on Aging announced recently that Carolyn Lipscomb, executive director of Adventist Community Services South Georgia, has been named the 2023 Distinguished Older Georgian.

For more than 20 years, Lipscomb has been committed to serving and addressing the needs of seniors, a population that she said she feels is “often overlooked,” the council noted in a news release. She has served on the River Valley Area Agency on Aging’s Advisory Council representing the seniors of Crisp County for more than 15 years and has been a member of the River Valley Senior Hunger Coalition since its inception, giving her insight into the full spectrum of needs of those that she serves.