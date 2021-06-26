ALBANY -- The Arc of Southwest Georgia is joining One Voice Georgia for Disability Rights for the celebration of the 31st anniversary of the American Disability Act (ADA), and the organizations are inviting all of southwest Georgia to join in.
One Voice Georgia will bring together community members, with and without disabilities, from across the state to move with a unified voice in support of inclusion and empowerment.
A run, walk, roll, and bike event benefitting people with disabilities and their families is planned for July 23 at Veterans Park Amphitheatre in downtown Albany. Every mile, organizers say of the event, "represents how far we have come and how far we have yet to go in our fight for equal rights for Americans with disabilities." That celebration will start at 6 p.m., and is free and open to the public.
"We hope that our friends will join in the fun of bidding on silent auction items, various raffles, a cornhole tournament, shopping with local vendors and live music," officials with the organizations said in a news release.
Headlining the musical efforts will be Flintlock Annie.
The One Voice GA Run, Walk, Roll, and Bike is planned for July 24 along the Flint River Walk Trail. It includes -1-mile and 5K events and requires a $25 registration fee, which will land each participant a T-shirt and race bib.
The run starts at 7:30 a.m., and afterward participants will enjoy food and entertainment at Pretoria Fields Brewery. Register at https://ga.thearc.org/one-voice-georgia/ or visit our website at https://thearcswga.org/
The Arc Georgia is a chapter of The Arc of the United States, the largest national community-based organization advocating for and with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. With hundreds of state and local chapters across the country including Georgia, The Arc’s chapter network is on the front lines working to ensure that people with IDD have the support and services they need to be fully engaged in their communities across their lifetimes.
The Arc’s local chapters in Georgia, led by The Arc Georgia, work together to serve more than 25,000 people across the state in the areas of housing, education, employment, and health.
