THOMASVILLE – Marvin E. Golden, the city of Thomasville's network operations director, retired after 31 years of service to the city of Thomasville. He began his career with the city in 1989 as a financial services computer operations technician and went on to become one of the lead architects in what would become CNSNext Internet service.
“The city took a chance on me in July of 1989 during a time when only a few computers were used for city operations,” Golden said. “Even though I had vision problems that created some challenges for me, city staff never recognized my vision as a problem. I was frequently challenged to excel and broaden the use of technology not only for use by the city of Thomasville but for our customers as well. I was a quick learner and eager to accomplish whatever was asked of me.”
Chris White, executive director of Public Utilities, worked with Golden for more than 22 years and has seen the impact Golden made.
“I have witnessed first-hand how instrumental he has been in connecting the city to the world we live in today,” White said. “From installing the city’s first networked desktop computer in 1994 to launching south Georgia’s largest dial-up network, Rose.Net, in 1996, to designing one of the largest broadband municipally-owned networks in the nation. Marvin laid much of the technological foundation we stand on today.”
Golden was first promoted in 1990 to financial services computer manager and again in 1994 to information technology systems programmer/analyst.
“In the mid-’90s, he was part of the team that retired the NCS 10000 system, moving all applications to the UNISYS A14 mainframe as part of a migration to implement the use of a TCP/IP network for user access, the very first IP network for the city,” White said.
“In the early part of 1996, the Information Technology team was tasked by city leadership to provide better Internet access for Thomasville’s business community," Golden said. "We were challenged to build a service provider network to connect the city of Thomasville to the Internet. With assistance from Cisco Systems engineers, we developed a plan to start the foundation of a commercial fiber optic core network that would ultimately be complemented with dial-up Internet connectivity.”
By 1999, the customer count for dial-up would surpass 5,000 customers, and the next level of services was needed.
“Thus began the story and birth of the CNSNext Community Service Network with the ultimate goal of implementing a multiservice telecommunications network for our Thomasville businesses and residential customers,” Golden said.
Golden would continue his contributions to the city, and in 2003 he took on the title of information technology systems architect. During this time, he oversaw the expanded reach of the network, growing more than 700 miles to include Cairo, Camilla and Moultrie. The network would also bring fiber connectivity to area schools, hospitals, fire, police, emergency services, cities and counties, while providing fiber for small and large business solutions.
In 2013, Golden was promoted to network operations director, where he assumed all management of the CNS Network operations center.
“Through his leadership and management, the network engineers continued to extend the capabilities of the network,” White said. “They eventually created a very robust and redundant fiber optic core network that utilizes state-of-the-art engines to connect customers to the Internet through our routers located in a globally connected telecom/data center in Atlanta.”
Today, CNSNext supplies Internet data for 66 school sites, more than 200 businesses, and more than 19,000 residential customers in southwest Georgia.
