ALBANY -- With flood waters receding on the Flint River as well as the Muckalee and Kinchafoonee creeks, those who were not impacted by the high water can begin to guardedly relax.
Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester reported that the Lee Fire Department preformed 11 water rescues from homes that were either flooded or surrounded by the rising waters. As of Monday morning, Creekside Drive was the only road in the county that remained closed.
"We will be surveying the affected area to determine how many homes were impacted," Lee County EMA Director Coleman Williams said. "In Lee County, the major impact was from Cypress Point south and in the North Hampton area."
In Albany and Dougherty County, a number of properties were damaged by the flood waters.
"We currently have 15 properties that are listed as damaged and, at one point, 26 roads or intersections were closed," Albany Fire Department Assistant Chief Rubin Jordan said Monday. Jordan also pointed out that many of the road closures were not the result of rising waters but from storm drain blockages that were eventually cleared. AFD did not conduct any water rescues, but several residents were assisted from their homes.
The fact that the number of homes and properties damaged was not high provides little consolation to those with property inundated by the recently cresting waters. They can only wait for the levels to drop to levels that allow safe inspection of their properties.
The optimum word used by area officials was safely.
"The first thing we want citizens to know as the water recedes is that they need to use caution when they go back in," Jordan said.
Both Jordan and Lee's Williams stressed the importance of homeowners having properties that were damaged by flood waters inspected by professionals to ensure they are structurally sound.
"If there was more than 18 inches of water in a structure, it needs to be inspected by a professional electrician," Williams said.
Added Forrester: "If you have damage, be sure to use local licensed contractors and electricians. People that come in following a disaster and say they can do this and that (for less money) often do not do so."
Mike Sistrunk, co-county manager for Lee County, said the region came out of the flooding in better shape than many expected.
"We are really lucky here in Lee County," Sistrunk said. "Our citizens really understand the effort that the Sheriff's Department, EMS, Public Works and the Fire Department are making. They have actually taken food and drinks to the crews working around the county. It has been an around-the-clock effort. EMA director Coleman Williams and Assistant Director Nikkie Celinski have had it covered 24/7. All the employees here need to receive the credit they deserve for this effort."
Sistrunk said that the EMA and Fire Department are working to evaluate damage and get with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency as soon as possible.
