ATLANTA -- The following southwest Georgia students qualified to receive President's List and Dean's List recognition at Georgia State University:
President's List: Madison Boyd of Albany; Kayla Jenkins of Leesburg; Tahnayah Moore of Albany; Makayla Sesberry of Albany; Rakim Tucker-Mimms of Albany
Dean's List: Jamie Adams of Sylvester; Yovany Bartolome of Albany; Jahnilya Benton of Albany; Shelise Byrd of Albany; Zilin Chen of Albany; Zaniya Drye of Albany; Dayla Fritts of Leesburg; Aaliyah Gille of Sylvester; Meagan Hutcherson of Albany; Shia Jackson of Albany; Jahvari Jefferson of Albany; Ke'reyon Kelley of Albany; Kayla Matthews of Leesburg; Abhi Patel of Leesburg; Amadi Teemer of Albany; Donovan Thorne of Albany.
Students recognized at Mississippi State University
MISSISSIPPI STATE -- Southwest Georgia students at Mississippi State University who recently graduated from the university or received President's or Dean's List recognition included:
Deans' List: Anna Pierce, of Albany; Finley Davis, of Albany.
President's List: Austin Smith, of Newton.
Graduates: Kathryn Dupre of Albany, received a bachelor of science degree from MSU's College of Arts & Sciences.
Lee University announces fall Dean's List
CLEVELAND, Tenn. -- Lee University congratulates students who earned Dean's List honors during the Fall 2022 semester:
Catherine Kendrick of Albany; Emma Kendrick of Albany; Grant Kendrick of Albany; Garrett Miller of Albany; Julia Warbington of Albany; Matthew Kendrick of Albany.
