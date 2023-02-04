Environment ga. state.jpeg

Southwest Georgia students, like those at Georgia State University, have been recognized for academic excellence.

 Special Photo: Georgia State

ATLANTA -- The following southwest Georgia students qualified to receive President's List and Dean's List recognition at Georgia State University:

President's List: Madison Boyd of Albany; Kayla Jenkins of Leesburg; Tahnayah Moore of Albany; Makayla Sesberry of Albany; Rakim Tucker-Mimms of Albany

