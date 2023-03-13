A number of community and economic development professionals, elected officials, public servants, business leaders, educators, and engaged citizens from across Georgia took part in the recent The Essentials program held in Americus.
AMERICUS -- A number of community and economic development professionals, elected officials, public servants, business leaders, educators, and engaged citizens from across Georgia took part in the recent The Essentials program held here.
The Board of the Georgia Academy for Economic Development presented The Essentials, which provided attendees an opportunity to gain a unique understanding of the complexities of economic and community development on the local, regional and state levels.
Created in 1993, the academy assembles a cross-section of experts, research-based curriculum and resources necessary for building a vibrant economy. The Board of Directors of the academy represent public and private economic development organizations and agencies across Georgia. Georgia EMC and Georgia Power provide facilitators for the program on behalf of their members and stakeholders.
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs provides staff and resources to execute the program statewide. Since its inception, the Academy has provided training for thousands of Georgians.
For more information on the Georgia Academy for Economic Development: The Essentials, visit www.GeorgiaAcademy.org
Participants at the March 8 The Essentials program included:
Jayme Smith, Miller County
Karen Singletary, Worth County
Anthony Jones, Dougherty County
Rusty Warner, Sumter County
Deborah Jones, Sumter County
Andrea Pierce, Turner County
Natalie Dixon, Dougherty County
John S Inman IV, Dougherty County
Emmitt Griswold, Dougherty County
Kylee Rae Little, Crisp County
Hunter Singleton, Clay County
Roosevelt Price, Clay County
Timothy Shaver, Clay County
Ronnie Crozier, Clay County
Tonya Jones, Dooly County
Blaine Hoskins, Muscogee County
Ian Perry, Muscogee County
Michael Murray, Sumter County
Chelsea Sweat, Candler County
Katie Quackenbush, Muscogee County
Tim Powers, Crisp County
Lawrence Knighton, Dougherty County
Nicole Acree, Taylor County
Lorenzo Heard, Dougherty County
Becky Forbes. Taylor County
Tracey Herring, Muscogee County
