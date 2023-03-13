economic development.jpg

A number of community and economic development professionals, elected officials, public servants, business leaders, educators, and engaged citizens from across Georgia took part in the recent The Essentials program held in Americus.

 Special Photo

AMERICUS -- A number of community and economic development professionals, elected officials, public servants, business leaders, educators, and engaged citizens from across Georgia took part in the recent The Essentials program held here.

The Board of the Georgia Academy for Economic Development presented The Essentials, which provided attendees an opportunity to gain a unique understanding of the complexities of economic and community development on the local, regional and state levels.