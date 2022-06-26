ATLANTA -- The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 262nd Commencement exercises recently at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Among the graduates were:
-- Asher Anderson of Albany: Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with High Honors
-- Kiley Burton of Albany: Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with High Honors
-- Evan Campbell of Albany: Bachelor of Science in Psychology with Highest Honors
-- Justin Creamer of Leesburg: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
-- Robert Feagans of Leesburg: Master of Architecture
-- Ozashwee Ghimire of Leesburg: Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
-- Andrew Masters of Albany: Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
-- Maggie Nguyen of Albany: Bachelor of Science in Literature, Media, and Communication with Highest Honors
-- Akshay Patel of Camilla: Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Honors
-- Haley Steele of Leesburg: Doctor of Philosophy in Biology
Maryland Global Campus holds graduation ceremony
ADELPHI, Md. -- University of Maryland Global Campus held its first in-person graduation ceremonies since 2019 during "Spring Grad Walk 2022," an innovative experience designed to accommodate thousands of graduates and guests while protecting the health and safety of the university community. More than 3,300 graduates from the classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022 and their families and guests attended "Grad Walk" over the course of six days (May 17-22).
The following local UMGC students graduated:
-- Quentin Lamar Bryant of Leesburg, Associate of Arts
-- Zayona Wooden of Sylvester, Associate of Arts
-- Soterrica Stephens of Albany, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Troy University announces Chancellor's List for spring semester
TROY, Ala. -- Troy University announce recently the names of students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for the spring semester. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade-point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. The spring semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students on the list include:
Sherry Logan of Albany, GA
Georgetown College announces spring Dean’s List
GEORGETOWN, Ky. -- Georgetown College announced recently that the following student from Albany had made the Dean’s List for spring 2022: Ana Forero.
To qualify, a student must have completed the semester with at least 12 credit hours and a minimum 3.7 GPA. A total of 310 students made the Dean's List.
