ALBANY -- A number of southwest Georgia students have been recognized by their respective universities or colleges for exceptional academic achievement. Some of those honored include:

Chandler Posey receives GSW Distinguished Officer award

AMERICUS -- Georgia Southwestern State University student Chandler Posey of Warwick was recognized with the Distinguished Organization Officer Award at GSW's 2021 Student Recognition Ceremony in the Storm Dome.

This award recognizes a GSW student who held an officer position in a recognized student organization at GSW. The recipient impacted the organization(s) and GSW through their engagement, professionalism, and campus involvement.

Georgia College announces graduates

MILLEDGEVILLE -- Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of May 2021. Georgia College is the state's designated public liberal arts university and combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.

Local graduates included:

ALBANY

John Cromartie, Joseph Dorough, Brent Goldsmith, Logan Littleton, Kadeja Scott, Erin Thomas

LEESBURG

Timothy Perrine

Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts New Members

BATON ROUGE -- The following individuals recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:

AUBURN UNIVERSITY

Oluwaseyi Akinwande, John Drew, Emily Hill, Steven Kasperek, Natalia Malinowski, Melissa McCormick, Dan O'Leary, Sara Pacer, Amelia Parrish, Mary Shirley-Howell, Kathleen Spoor

They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is "To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."

Local students named to Berry College spring 2021 Dean's List

ROME -- The Berry College Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester. Honorees include:

ALBANY

Madison Smith, Bernadette Takash, Ariel Taylor

Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students. 

Area students named to GSW Dean's List 

AMERICUS, GA (05/24/2021)-- The following local residents made the spring 2021 Dean's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 612 students recognized for scholastic achievement. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.:

ALBANY

Lauren Carroll, Shelby Covin, Haley Crosby, Jared Donalson, Brittany Franks, Dailyn Fretwell, Reginald Hammonds, Kaylee Hatcher, Jin Hong, Sheridon Lambert, Elysa Lewis, Michaela Reed, Sarah Schatz, Katelyn Schmidt, Deepayan Sinha, Sarah Strickland, Sarah Turner, Richard Ware, Skyller Whiddon

SMITHVILLE

Payton Bissett, Christopher Courson, Jonathan Nguyen, Ronnie Todd

SYLVESTER

Anna Cannarella, Hannah Gunter, Brianna Zupko

DAWSON

Jenna Cuff, Pamela Moore

NEWTON

Madison Watson

CAMILLA

James Fowler

SUMNER

Kindall Harpe

LEESBURG

Gia Carter, Haley Coalson, Alayna Cox, Colton Edmunds, Anna Edwards, Kathryn Fells, Haley Hammett, Kryssa Henderson, Katie Hobbs, Sarah Holmes, Madelynne Joiner, Cameron King, James Klein, Hannah Knight, Caleb Kot, Savannah Marchbanks, Jessica Martin, Allison Romanesk, Baylee Salter, Dalton Sheltra of Leesburg, Natasha Spillers, Sydney Stevens, Neda Stone, Covie Strickland, Calea Swain, Daniel Wentzell, Savanna Wilcut, Christina Wynn

BACONTON

Lantz Stapleton

WARWICK

Chandler Posey

PELHAM

Evelyne Snipes

Area students named to GSW President's List

AMERICUS -- The following local residents made the spring 2021 President's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 612 students recognized for scholastic achievement. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours:

Lance Alday of Leesburg

Amelia Austin of Albany

Madeline Barnes of Leesburg

Chandler Bartlett of Leesburg

Bryce Bass of Leesburg

Alexandra Becker of Leesburg

Molly Bell of Dawson

Khila Bradford of Albany

Chelsea Bridges of Sylvester

Sydnie Brook of Leesburg

Jackson Carlstrom of Albany

Darren Clanton of Leesburg

Abigail Clark of Leesburg

Colleen Coleman of Leesburg

Wrenn Conley of Albany

Kelcie Crawley-McAllister of Leesburg

Willa Dyer of Leesburg

Allyson Evans of Leesburg

Deborah Freeman of Bronwood

Abigail Haggerty of Leesburg

Hannah Hall of Albany

Lauren Hammett of Leesburg

Emma Hancock of Leesburg

James Helton of Leesburg

Lindsey Henderson of Leesburg

Stephen Hester of Leesburg

Terry Hooks of Dawson

Haley Jackson of Albany

Anna Johnson of Albany

Tyler Johnson of Leesburg

Kaneisha Kelly of Albany

Cayla Key of Leesburg

Madison Loewe of Albany

Elzie Marshall of Leesburg

Jessica McRae of Leesburg

Makenzie Muliford of Leesburg

Cindy Murray of Sylvester

Jennifer Nash of Leesburg

Jeslyn Olson of Leesburg

Simran Patel of Leesburg

Julia Paul of Leesburg

Annabelle Price of Leesburg

Isabell Quinn of Leesburg

Emily Reynolds of Leesburg

Alexander Royals of Leesburg

Allen Usrey of Albany

Ticobia Whitting of Dawson

Ashton Whittle of Albany

Catherine Wiggins of Ty Ty

Catherine Williams of Albany

Alexis Young of Albany

Area students on Academic Achievement List at GSW

AMERICUS -- The following local residents made the Spring 2021 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 612 students recognized for scholastic achievement. To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.

Josie Battaglia of Dawson

Emily Bellacomo of Albany

Nicolas Cohen of Baconton

Lindsey Creech of Albany

Spencer Culp of Baconton

Alyssa Delvalle of Poulan

Kaitlyn Evans of Leesburg

Zyshunn Facison of Baconton

Devin Fincher of Leesburg

Keri Frier-DeAngelis of Lee

Margaret Haire of Leesburg

Lacie Harrell of Leesburg

Nicholas Johnson of Leesburg

Bryce Kittrell of Leesburg

Michael Langston of Albany

Parker Matre of Albany

Emily McClure of Leesburg

Hannah Prince of Leesburg

Lena Singletary of Sylvester

Sarah Smith of Leesburg

Chase Somers of Albany

Maggie Souter of Albany

Katie Stalvey of Dawson

Gracie Stone of Leesburg

Anna Tipper of Sylvester

Ansley Tompkins of Leesburg

David Weiss of Smithville

Brianna Wilson of Leesburg

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.