JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All recruiting stations within the Jacksonville Army Recruiting Battalion are shifting to mobile and virtual operations to limit in-person contact.
This includes the Valdosta, Thomasville, Tifton, Waycross and Albany recruiting stations.
Recruiters will remain accessible to those interested in a career with the U.S. Army, but they will communicate through text, phone calls, direct messages or video chat rather than face-to-face.
“Virtual recruiting has been one of the most successful ways to reach those who are interested in joining the Army,” Lt. Col. Dave Henning, who heads the organization, said in a news release. “This benefit also allows us to stay connected with our future soldiers and communities while taking steps to mitigate risks to the force and the public.”
The U.S. Army is actively shipping future soldiers to Basic Combat Training at this time. Recruiters will have limited in-person contact with their these soldiers who are preparing to ship to training bases. All recruits are being prescreened for symptoms and potential exposure to COVID-19 prior to departing for basic training.
Recruits who are in areas considered at high risk for exposure to the virus are being rescheduled and will work with their local recruiters on a new timeline for shipment to training.
Army leaders have implemented force protection measures across all U.S. Army training centers to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command is dedicated to meeting critical mission requirements while safeguarding the health and wellness of recruiters, recruits, cadre and their families.
