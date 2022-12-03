Albany City Commission holds first budget discussions

An Albany driver has confessed that she was the driver of a vehicle involved in a recent hit-and-run incident that injured a bicyclist and a pedestrian.

 File Photo

ALBANY — An Albany driver has confessed that she was the driver of a vehicle involved in a recent hit-and-run incident that injured two people.

Two days after the hit-and-run, which left a bicyclist seriously injured and a pedestrian with less severe injuries, Ashley Williams came to the Albany Police Department Law Enforcement Center and confessed to officers that she was the driver of the vehicle.

