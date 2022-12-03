...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Slow down when approaching intersections.
&&
ALBANY — An Albany driver has confessed that she was the driver of a vehicle involved in a recent hit-and-run incident that injured two people.
Two days after the hit-and-run, which left a bicyclist seriously injured and a pedestrian with less severe injuries, Ashley Williams came to the Albany Police Department Law Enforcement Center and confessed to officers that she was the driver of the vehicle.
APD officers responded to the 900 block of South Slappey Boulevard last week in reference to a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run. A 24-year-old male bicyclist and a 16-year-old female pedestrian were struck by a 2010 Honda Pilot heading south on South Slappey. The driver of the Pilot left the scene before officers could arrive. The male bicyclist and female pedestrian were taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition.
After confessing that she was the driver of the Pilot, Williams was charged with hit-and-run injury and taken to the Dougherty County Jail.
